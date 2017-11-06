*Blac Chyna handles the hook of a new rap song produced by Mally Mall, ironically, the man whose skills helped propel Chyna’s ex, Tyga, toward stardom.

In a snippet posted by TMZ, Chyna’s line is “Pop that pu**y like a pistol, yeah.”

Her contribution was reportedly recorded several weeks ago.

Blac Chyna is currently working on her debut album with assistance from Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

Listen to the latest snippet below:

Meanwhile, it appears that Blac Chyna has found herself a new dude. And yes, he’s a rapper.

Blac is said to be spending time with Playboi Carti, an ATL based rapper. Over the weekend, Chyna and the “Magnolia” rapper were spotted out at an event together in Long Beach, CA, according to reports.

Chyna also posted a Snapchat video of the pair in a car together, further fueling rumors.