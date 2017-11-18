*FYI’s new reality series, “#BlackLove,” follows five dynamic black women from New York City as they embark on a journey to uncover why they can’t find love.

Newly-single “Married At First Sight” star Monet Bell (in yellow) – who ended her marriage to Vaughn Copeland last year – is one of the five women featured on the show. Essence reports she is joined by Laree “LA” Thomas (in white), a 35-year old travel consultant, Tennesha Wood (in blue), a 30-year old regional sales manager, Cynthia Branch (in black), a 38-year old licensed social worker and life coach, and Jahmil “Jae” Eady (in pick), a 26-year old web developer.

According to an official release: in each episode of “Black Love,” the women will attend workshops on provocative themes related to love. With the guidance of two relationship experts, certified dating coach and author, Damona Hoffman, and psychotherapist and author, Jack A. Daniels, the women will dig deep into the issues surrounding their inability to find a mate. Viewers will see them go through a variety of dating scenarios, including finding love after divorce, same-sex relationships and interracial love. The experts will provide commentary about what each woman is doing right – and wrong – as they navigate their way through the dating scene.

“Over the past year, FYI has created genre-defining, trend-setting content,” said Gena McCarthy, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development for FYI. McCarthy continues, “We are always looking at what’s next, and often it’s our viewers who pave the way. This show’s unique title and concept was created in that spirit and stems from the overwhelming social media use of the hashtag during the first season of ‘Married at First Sight,’ as viewers rooted for the marriage of Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland.”

The series is produced by Kinetic Content for FYI. Chris Coelen, Helen Moawad and Karrie Wolfe are executive producers for Kinetic Content. Gena McCarthy and Liz Fine serve as executive producers for FYI.

