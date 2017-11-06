*Obviously BET’s hugely successful drama filled biopic “The New Edition Story” whetted the network’s appetite for more so they are coming with “The Bobby Brown Story.” Look for it to debut in 2018.

The new script will be written by the duo that wrote the highly rated “New Edition Story,” Abdul Williams and executive produced by Jesse Collins.

If you’re guessing Bobby Brown‘s story will pick up where the New Edition series left off, you’d be absolutely right. It will chronicle his exit from the group through his solo success, his affair with Janet Jackson and tabloid-fodder marriage to pop icon Whitney Houston. Over all the story will cover 30 years of Brown’s life, including hard streets of Roxbury, where he turned to a life of drug dealing before being given the chance to prove himself as a solo artist, so reports Deadline.

From 1988 to 1992, Brown scored eight consecutive top 10 pop singles, but his life began to unravel after his marriage to Houston in 1992. He was arrested several times during the 1990s and 2000s, and the couple’s shared substance became a hurdle too big to overcome. They divorced in 2007, and Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton on the eve of the 2012 Grammys. Their only child, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, led a difficult life after her mother’s death and died in July 2015; she had been in a coma for six months after also being found submerged in a bathtub.

According to BET, “The Bobby Brown Story” also will be about redemption. Through sobriety, the singer learns to be a better man, husband and father — finding love again and remarrying in 2012.

By the way, Brown’s character will be reprised by actor Wood McClain from “The New Edition Story.” Meanwhile, casting is under way for the other key players, including Houston, Bobbi Kristina, Jackson, Teddy Riley, L.A. Reid, Babyface and others.

It goes without saying that with the super success of “The New Edition Story” and Brown’s drama-filled personal story itself, anticipation will be off the charts for “The Bobby Brown Story.”