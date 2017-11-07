*Fox has given a script commitment to “8 Count,” a drama inspired by the life of famed choreographer and creative director Laurieann “Boom Kack” Gibson, from producer Mary J. Blige, writer Erika L. Johnson and Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, reports Deadline.

The project is described as a music-fueled drama that follows a young choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, must invest in an up-and-coming singer, who also has one last shot at stardom.

Johnson will executive produce with The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley, Gibson, and Blige, who will also serve as a music advisor to the project.

“8 Count” is Fox’s third high-profile dance drama purchase this season. The network also gave a script commitment to hip-hop drama “Take It From The Top” (working title) inspired by the life of choreographer Fatima Robinson, from producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, and to “Shine,” an hourlong dance drama from producer Marc Platt and “Step Up” creator Duane Adler.

Fox already has two music-driven drama series on the air, “Empire” and “Star.”

Gibson has choreographed music videos and live performances for Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, among many others. Her on-screen credits include “Making the Band,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Dance Moms” and “Starmaker.”

Below, Gibson traces her rise to fame, including her early gig choreographing the video for Blige’s early hit, “Real Love,” in a promo for her former BET reality series, “Born to Dance” in 2011.