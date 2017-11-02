*Brianna Brochu, 18, of Harwinton, Connecticut is facing a hate crime charge after she secretly “poisoned” her black roommate for several weeks.

The evil and depraved college student admitted to police that she rubbed her bloody tampon on the backpack of Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe, as well as licked her plate, fork, and spoon, out of “spite,” police say.

Brochu, a freshman at the University of Hartford, was arrested by the West Hartford Police Department on October 28 after she bragged about “finally getting rid of her roommate, whom she referred to as “Jamaican Barbie.”

She proudly boasted about her rabid psychopathy on Instagram by revealing that she spit in Rowe’s coconut oil, poured moldy clam dip in her lotion and inserted Rowe’s toothbrush inside her own rectum.

Clearly, Brianna Brochu is the product of incest or she was raised by the Church of Satan. This is not debatable.

Rowe, also a freshman, detailed getting sick from a bacterial infection in a Facebook post.

“It started with throat pain. I thought maybe because it’s colder up here, I’m just catching a cold,” she said. “After a month it got to the point where I had extreme throat pain that I couldn’t sleep, to the point where I couldn’t speak.”

Rowe said a doctor at the clinic on campus prescribed antibiotics for a throat infection.

“I’m spending my own money that my parents give me for food and groceries, the health centre on campus is not free — in fact they’re expensive.”

She decided to move out when Brochu came into their room while she was studying and turned off the lights. After she moved out, Brochu bragged to her IG followers that she finally got rid of her roommate.

She posted:

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/12 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

After moving out, Rowe said she discovered the Facebook and Instagram posts detailing the harassment she endured.

Because she’s a white girl, the University responded slowly to the news of Brochu’s disturbing behavior. We all know that had the roles been reversed, the black girl would have immediately been expelled, stripped of her scholarship and hit with a dozen felony charges.

Only when news of Brochu’s sick behavior went viral is when officials decided to act and “investigate.”

In a statement posted Tuesday night, UHart President Greg Woodward said, “I am writing to you this evening to send a strong message regarding an incident that is deeply upsetting to me, our students, faculty, staff, and alumni. One of our students was the alleged victim of bullying and her story was shared across social media. Let me be clear: the accused student’s behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution. Let me also be clear that I am confident the University has taken all steps to pursue this matter seriously and will continue to do so.”

Brochu is no longer a student at University of Hartford, where she was a freshman, the school announced Wednesday. She’s been charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

According to heavy.com, she appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and had her case continued to November 15.