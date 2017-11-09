*Well, it may have taken British Vogue 101 years to hire anyone Black, not to mention someone in the prominent position of editor-in-chief, but they’ve finally caught up to the real world.

The hiring of Naomi Campbell’s BFF, Edward Enninful, 45, is being hailed as the magazine’s “inaugural Black and male” editor-in-chief.

But the awesome new job title and Enninful’s first official move — to bring Campbell, 47, on board as a contributing editor — has been overshadowed by the rearing of racism’s ugly head.

Needless to say, Campbell is pissed.

The legendary model had already made news when she spoke out against the magazine’s outgoing editor-in-chief, Alexandra Shulman, and her porcelain-hued team of 50; saying she hopes for a more ‘inclusive and diverse staff’ under Enninful.

Shulman threw shade Enninful’s way, reportedly, criticizing editors acting as celebrities and fashion personalities, the Daily Mail reported.

