*Her claim to fame may be “Bodak Yellow,” but Cardi B is going with the color red for her upcoming wedding to Migos rapper Offset.

“The world is not ready for it,” she told New York Magazine. “Everybody got to be wearing red. And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.”

Cardi got engaged to Offset in October during an onstage appearance with him at the Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, when he dropped to one knee and pulled out a diamond ring.

Later, she showed off the bling — said to be eight carats — on social media.