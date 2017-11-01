*Cardi B’s engagement gifted by her Migos fiancé Offset reportedly cost a pearl-clutching $550,000, according to TMZ.

The piece took a month and a half to make, according to the owner of NYC’s Pristine Jewelers, and was finished just in time for Offset’s live onstage proposal…on the same day, actually, as the Philly Powerhouse concert.

According to TMZ, he picked it up just hours before he proposed.

A little bit up close 💍💍💦💦 @pristine_jewelers Thanks babe @offsetyrn 💧 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

The 8-carat stone is surrounded by two half-carat pear diamonds and two carats worth of pink and white stones, notes TMZ. The ring was reportedly custom made in the raindrop shape Offset requested.

As previously reported, Offset and Cardi B’s nuptials will likely be the focus of a TV wedding special that could net the couple one million bucks.