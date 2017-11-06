*Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) has been cast in Barry Jenkins’ next film “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while “Masters of Sex” alum Jocko Sims joins Fox’s upcoming medical drama series “The Resident,” produced by Antoine Fuqua.

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” currently in production, is based on James Baldwin’s novel, which follows Tish, played by newcomer KiKi Layne, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their first child to term.

Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story”) also joins the cast, which already includes Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, and Regina King.

Jenkins wrote the screen adaptation and is producing the project with Annapurna Pictures and Plan B.

Sims, meanwhile, is set for a recurring role in Fox’s “The Resident,” a medical drama that follows a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Sims will play Dr. Ben Wilmot, a cocky and controlling doctor of internal medicine who takes interest in a patient with hopes of solving a decade-long medical mystery.

The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey and Shaunette Renée Wilson with Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood.

Jocko currently plays Lt. Carlton Burk on “The Last Ship,” currently in its fifth season on TNT. In addition to “Masters Of Sex,” he has also appeared on Castle, and recently had a guest role on Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” executive produced by Jim Carrey.

His feature credits include “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “Dreamgirls,” and he can be seen in the new Amazon comedy pilot, “The Climb,” as Rev, the main character’s love interest.