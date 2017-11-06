*Socialites gathered in North Hollywood for the opening of the new WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center hosted by entrepreneurs Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson.

EURweb Correspondent, Cheyenne Ewulu, took to the red carpet to talk about the arts and black youth with celebrities.

The WACO Theater Center Grand Opening highlighted the significant strides that the Lawson’s are making in the Los Angles community. The evening went on to celebrate the multi faceted art and theater programs that plan to take place at WACO.

The WACO Theater Center is dedicated to the empowerment of artists within a diversified pool of L.A. communities. It’s founders mission is to create a space Where Art Can Occur. WACO Theater Center, where artists and non-artists alike will be taught to develop their true purpose and awaken their own individual power source which fuels their art.

One of the guests that arrived at the event was actor Los Alonso. When asked why he thought it was important to show up that night, Alonso responded:

“You’ve gotta support your community. You’ve gotta support fellow artists when they do something that’s amazing for the community and for children. That’s where we, as actors, filmmakers and musicians come out and show our support.”

Also among the invited guests, Senator Ben Allen explained why he believes opening centers like these is crucial for youth. “It’s become so clear to me in my role in the legislature and in my role in this chairmanship that we’re not doing enough in regards to arts education.”

When correspondent Cheyenne asked Tina Lawson why she felt art centers like the ones her and her husband were opening are important for black youth, she proclaimed that her own kids (Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles) lives were changed just by simply taking part in their local theater centers. “When my kids were young, they went to a community center called the Shrine of The Black Madonna, and it was in Third Ward, and it was an under-served community and they were fortunate enough to be middle class, but a lot of kids didn’t have a lot, but you should see what came out of that place.”

The theater center has a full slate of events beginning November 3rd and continuing all the way until Sunday November 5th right in Los Angeles.

For MORE info on the WACO Theater Center, visit: wacotheatercenter.com/.