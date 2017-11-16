*Chance the Rapper may be comfortable performing before thousands of fans, but when it comes to hosting “Saturday Night Live” before an audience of millions, the Chicago native admits he’s a bit nervous.

In the promo video for his Nov. 18 appearance, cast member Beck Bennett has a solution to Chance’s pre-show jitters.

“Usually I just dance a little bit.”

What follows is a red-lit dance montage featuring several other “SNL” cast members, as well as a peeved Kenan Thompson who looks at the shenanigans and mutters, “Smoking my stuff.”

Chance will make his hosting debut this Saturday following two appearances as the musical guest. This time, he’ll leave the performance duties to Eminem.

Watch Chance the Rapper’s SNL promo below: