*Former NBA star Charles Tillman is a two-time Pro Bowl player who spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears and finished out his career helping the Carolina Panthers make it to Super Bowl 50 last year.

Now, he’s making moves in a completely different field — as an FBI Agent.

Tillman is reportedly working on firearms training, interrogation skills and investigative techniques during the FBI’s 20-week training program in Quantico, Virginia.

His FBI training was first reported by The Chicago Tribune. Tillman earned a degree in criminal justice at Louisiana-Lafayette before he was drafted by the Bears in 2003.

“Agent trainees study a broad range of subjects that grounds them in the fundamentals of law, ethics, behavioral science, investigative and intelligence techniques, interrogation and forensic science,” according to the agency’s website. “Students learn how to manage and run counterterrorism, counterintelligence, weapons of mass destruction, cyber and criminal investigations.”

The retired athlete will spend more than 800 hours training in four major concentrations: academics, case exercises, firearms training and operational skills, according to reports.

“Each special agent must have the knowledge, skills, commitment, and fortitude to investigate terrorists, spies, and a raft of dangerous criminals — all while wielding their law enforcement powers with compassion for those they encounter and respect for the US Constitution and the laws they enforce,” according to the FBI’s website.

New special agents must be appointed before their 37th birthday. Tillman turns 37 in February.