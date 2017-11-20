*Longtime TV news host Charlie Rose is the latest public personality to be accused of sexual harassment.

The Washington Post has published an in-depth story this afternoon about eight women who say Rose made lewd phone calls, walked around naked in their presence, or groped their breast, buttocks or genitals.

In response, PBS and Bloomberg announced this afternoon that they will stop distributing his nightly “Charlie Rose” talk show, and CBS has announced that Rose is suspended from his role as “CBS This Morning” co-host. “Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter,” the network said. Rose is also a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes.

Three of the eight women agreed to speak on the record to the Washington Post, and were either employed or looking to work on the “Charlie Rose” show at the time of the alleged sexual misconduct, and were between the ages of 21 and 37 when the advances took place.

The newspaper spoke to friends and family members of the accusers, all of whom corroborated the stories.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Rose says:

“In my 45 years of journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accepted responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”