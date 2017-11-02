*Chris Brown currently is on pace to sell between 45-50K first week with his latest album, “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

The 45-track record, which came out Tuesday, is available as a digital download via Spotify or Apple Music — and Breezy is hoping his fandom will make it shoot up in the charts.

In an Instagram post, the R&B singer encouraged his fans to stream the album multiple times a day or just “leave the album on repeat.”

“We only have 3 days tracking after release for its debut on the Billboard 200,” he explained.

As noted by The Washington Post, the Internet charts used to be based on physical record sales. But in 2014, Billboard decided to factor in streaming songs when determining its list of the top 200 records each week for the Billboard 200. It created a simple formula and a few easy guidelines:

• The digital sale of 10 songs from an album counts as one sale of that album. But if every track on a 20-song album is purchased, that counts as two album sales.

• Every 1,500 streams of songs from an album count as one sale of that album

Hip-hop and R&B artists like Chris Brown are cashing in on this formula, according to Nielsen reports. Some recent examples:

“Drake’s “More Life” ran for 22 tracks, while his album “Views” had 20. Ty Dolla $ign’s “Beach House 3″ contains 20, and BIG K.R.I.T.’s “4eva Is a Mighty Long Time” has 22. Lil Yachty’s “Teenage Emotions” ran for 21 tracks, while Lil B’s “Black Ken” clocks in at 27. Future released two records in a week with a total of 36 songs between them.”

In today’s music market, “songs don’t need to be streamed as part of the actual album. Instead, they can be individually added to playlists, and each stream still counts toward the album itself.”

“Never before have so many songs existed just so an album can have a 20th, 30th, or 40th track. Now, major artists hoping for quick success on the charts can perfect ten songs, or they can just churn out three dozen,” Adam K. Raymond wrote in Vulture.

However, not everyone is here for Brown’s 45 track epic. One social media user wrote: “I would rather die than listen to 45 songs in a row from Chris Brown.”

Another said: “Chris Brown dropped a 45 song album and explained how fans can maximize his sales lmaoooo he wanna go platinum so bad”

Others noted his violent tendencies: “As we collectively (condemn) the abuse and harassment of white women Chris Brown is being cheered and defended. We need to look at that.”

“Stop celebrating Chris Brown, a pop star with a long history of terrorizing women,” said another.