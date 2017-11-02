*Man, we wouldn’t wanna be in Chrisette Michelle‘s shoes. At least not right now with what she’s dealing with.

As we’ve been reporting, the singer, who made the “mistake” of performing for Donald Trump’s inauguration has been going through it for making that very ill-advised decision.

To her credit though, Michele has been very public about how the situation has affected her personal life. She made a series of posts on her Instagram, that have since been deleted, where she detailed her struggles of the backlash she has received.

In one of her more recent posts, she posted a graphic image of blood clots, saying that she suffered a miscarriage. People were quick to respond, saying the photo was not hers. That created even more controversy and feelings against her.

Well, during a visit to “The Breakfast Club” this morning, Chrisette said the pic was, in fact, not of her personal experience dealing with a miscarriage, but of another woman who posted it online. She claims she used the image to show people what she “was experiencing.”

“I think myself identifying with somebody else’s photo – I wanted people to know the severity of what I experienced, so I put something up to show it. I didn’t want it to fall on deaf ears,” she explains. She later adds how at first she did not know whose fetus the image belonged to, but she later found out after.

And as far as Donald Trump’s inauguration is concerned, she says that after the performance, she had suicidal thoughts and she regrets “everything that happened.”

After explaining how she simply wanted to deliver a message of hope during a tough time through her gospel records, she admits she was wrong, adding that she knew he was not the right choice for president.

“I regret everything that happened. I think that was a bad choice.”

Charlamagne Tha God then suggests she turn to the camera and just apologize to everyone, suggesting that’s what everyone wants.

“I made a bad decision, I did something that hurt a lot of people, it was offensive. Although it wasn’t my intention it happened and for that I’m deeply sorry,” she says. Watch the full interview below.