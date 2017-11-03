*Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are more than ready to give 1-year-old daughter Luna a little sister or brother.

The two were at separate events Thursday evening, each being honored for their achievements. Teigen was in Los Angeles to receive the “Woman of the Year” honor at the first-ever Revolve Awards, while Legend was honored at the NAACP LDF National Equal Justice Awards in New York City.

While on the red carpet at the events, both stars talked to E! News about their plans to have a second child.

“I feel good, I feel good, we’re still trying…I’m going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock ’em out,” Teigen shared with E! News’ Zuri Hall. “That’s my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life.”

She then clarified, “Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see.”

Legend echoed his wife in NYC, saying, “We want more, we’ll hopefully have another one in the near future. We’re working on it.”

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2013, welcomed their first child, Luna, in April 2016.