*Warner Bros is bringing back “Cleopatra Jones,” the 1973 blaxploitation classic that starred Tamara Dobson in the title role of an undercover government agent who used the day job of supermodel as her cover.

The project will be written and produced by Misha Green, the co-creator, writer and executive producer of WGN’s critically-acclaimed series “Underground.” Her version of Cleopatra Jones will continue to be written as the female answer to James Bond, reports Deadline.

Those comparisons were made when the original hit film was released, partly because Jones was so adept at martial arts and drove a Corvette Stingray fully equipped with automatic weapons.

In the original, Jones faced off against a drug kingpin named Mommy (Shelley Winters), with a mission to destroy the poppy plants that were fueling drugs devastating the inner city.

The deal comes after Sony set a new version of “Super Fly” and as New Line preps a redo of “Shaft” with director Tim Story, returning star Samuel L. Jackson as the original Shaft’s nephew, and Jessie T. Usher playing his son. Richard Roundtree, who originated the character, will return as well.

Green is currently working with exec producers Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams on “Lovecraft.” She is co-creator, writer and exec producer of the upcoming HBO series. She is also writer and producer of the Netflix film “The Mother.”