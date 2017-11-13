*There are obviously some lingering issues between Kandi Burruss and the rest of Xscape, as evidenced in their awkward, strained appearance last night on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

At times, it was like pulling teeth for host Andy Cohen. Many of his questions yielded uncomfortable silences, strained smiles, rolled eyes and side eyes within the reunited group.

The more Andy tried to ask the ladies about their breakup, Kandi’s hookup with Jermaine Durpi and other topics already addressed in the first two episodes of their Bravo reality series “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It,” the more uncomfortable the interview became.

Asked by a viewer if Xscape would be releasing any new music following their upcoming reunion tour. The group dropped the bombshell that LaTocha, Tamika and Tiny have already started recording a new album as Xscape, but Kandi has opted not to join them, instead choosing to focus on “Broadway” and other projects.

Also, Tiny said maybe five words throughout the entire half-hour appearance.

Watch an overall recap below, followed by specific clips: