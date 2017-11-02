*Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Gregos said Tuesday that he expects his client to sign with a new team next week. The announcement comes after the former San Francisco 49er filed a grievance against the NFL on October 15.

“I think somebody’s gonna sign him,” Geragos told The Adam Carolla Show. “I think the NFL has to come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

In related news, the activist quarterback just signed a $1 million book deal with Random House and THR reports that Kaepernick will join co-producers John Legend and Jesse Williams in a film about Tommie Smith — the 200-meter Olympic gold medalist who at 24 gave a Black Power salute on the 1968 Summer Games podium.

According to the report, L.A.-based artist Glenn Kaino is working with Tommie Smith on a multiyear collaboration titled “With Drawn Arms.” The project will consist of drawings, sculpture and a film meant to introduce Smith and his activism to a new generation that is facing similar racial unrest.

Kaino is co-directing the film project with Afshin Shahidi, father of Black-ish star Yara Shahidi. He recently posted a photo announcing that Smith and Kaepernick had met.

“Here is the first meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Tommie Smith, two icons fighting for equality, separated by 50 years but not separated at all,” he wrote on Facebook Oct. 3 — but when THR caught up with Kaino, he wouldn’t reveal specifics of Kaepernick’s involvement.

“I won’t comment on that on the record,” Kaino teased while adding that it was for the documentary. “This work is about connecting a gesture from 50 years ago to the crisis of our time while really unpacking the notion and inspiring people today to make their mark in what they do.”