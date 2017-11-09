*Veteran NFL defensive back Vontae Davis is suddenly without a team after the Indianapolis Colts announced his release Thursday morning (Nov. 9) – one day after he told reporters he felt “disrespected” by head coach Chuck Pagano when he was demoted for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

“It should be more about the respect,” Davis said Thursday of Pagano. “I’m a professional. I’ve been in [the NFL] long enough. When I look at the situation, I feel like there was no respect. Knowing Chuck, I figured it would come from him. It really bothered me.”

Davis explained his recent poor performance could be attributed to his lingering groin injury, an issue he relayed to the Indianapolis training staff. ESPN reported Wednesday night that after seeking second medical opinions, Davis made the choice to undergo season-ending groin surgery.

But this morning, the Colts decided to release him altogether. He was due to become a free agent at season’s end after five-plus years with Indianapolis before his release.

Davis joined the Colts in 2012 as part of a trade with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he spent the first three seasons of his career.

The Colts will have to pay the remaining portion of Davis’ $9 million base salary this season if he goes unclaimed on waivers.