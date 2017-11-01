*Corey Hawkins is joining Adam Driver and John David Washington in the upcoming film “Black Klansman.”

The true story from Spike Lee and Jordan Peele chronicles a black detective in Colorado Springs, Ron Stallworth, who in 1978 joined the local chapter of his Klan, going undercover to gather intelligence on the hate group.

Hawkins will play civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael (aka Kwame) in the crime thriller that also stars “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress Laura Harrier.

Lee will direct from a script he co-wrote with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott.

Peele and his Monkeypaw Production banner will produce, along with Sean McKittrick, Shaun Redick and Raymond Mansfield of QC Entertainment and Jason Blum of Get Out production company, Blumhouse. Lee will also produce.

Focus Features will distribute.

Hawkins, who played Dr. Dre in “Straight Outta Compton,” starred in the TV reboot “24: Legacy” and was recently nominated for a Tony for his work in the play “Six Degrees of Separation.”