*The CW has set a date for the arrival of “Black Lightning,” its latest comic-book based property from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Schechter.

The series will debut on Tuesday, January 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), following a new episode of “The Flash” (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT).

Based on the characters from DC Comics, “Black Lightning” stars Cress Williams in the title role, a.k.a. Jefferson Pierce, the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence.

Nine years earlier, gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, Pierce used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad.

Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him… or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns – to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

Watch the trailer below: