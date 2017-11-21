*Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has a question for critics of Kenya Moore’s marriage: “Why would Kenya publicly say that she’s married only to be exposed if she’s not?”

In an interview with Too Fab, Bailey defended her co-star against skeptics – including NeNe Leakes – who doubt the authenticity of her surprise marriage to Marc Daly.

In a recent Season 10 episode, Kenya told Cynthia she had eloped with Marc, with NeNe later demanding to “see the marriage license.”

“Why would Kenya publicly say that she’s married only to be exposed if she’s not?” Cynthia told TooFab. “Why would she set herself up for that? She’s on a reality show. If she’s not married, it’s going to be exposed. So why would she set herself up for that? That doesn’t make any sense.”

“And the other question is, why would a man agree to go down this road with her if it’s not true? The fans can say what they want to say about Kenya, but at the end of the day, they don’t know anything about her husband. Why would he want to do this? What is he getting out of it? Nothing. I don’t understand the upside of even creating that kind of charade,” she added.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Charles Manson Dead at 83: Was He A Psychopath Or A Sociopath?

Cynthia said she’s “met her husband many times” and noted that “he’s a great guy, and they’re very much married.”

“It’s crazy to think that anyone would put themselves in this position to be exposed,” Cynthia continued. “She’s in the public eye. It just wouldn’t make sense for either one of them to sign up to do that because if they’re not, it will come out.”

Keep reading to see what Cynthia said about NeNe and Kim Zolciak’s return, and her thoughts on Porsha’s beef with NeNe.

What’s it like having NeNe and Kim back?

I think it’s great to have both NeNe and Kim back. They are the OGs of the show. If there was no NeNe and Kim, there would be no Cynthia Bailey, so I always give it up to the OGs. Thank you for helping make this platform possible.

NeNe being on the show is just a no-brainer. She is the housewife, to me, that you think of the most when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She always brings her truth and she’s hilarious. She was just made for reality TV.

Kim is also an OG — funny and entertaining as well. Her life has changed a lot since she was introduced on the show. You just kind of get to see a lot of her progression and where she’s at now. She has her own children, her own family. It’s interesting to see her outside of her family dynamic, which is with us, and that doesn’t always go as smoothly as planned. I think she’s a lot more comfortable with her family than she is with us.

At the end of the day, I like when new blood comes on, and I like when old blood comes back.

What are your thoughts on Porsha’s beef with NeNe after the latter appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said she didn’t think Kenya should be on the show?

When a caller calls in or Andy asks you a question, you are on the show to give your opinion. NeNe can feel however she wants to feel, and at the end of the day, she does the most for the network. With that said, I don’t think she’s doing the hiring and the firing, so if someone asked her opinion, that was her opinion. At the time she made that statement, I don’t believe she and Porsha were friends.

Catch an all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday night on Bravo.