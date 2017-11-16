

*A Dance Your Pounds Off instructor has gone viral after she shared a video of herself dancing to a fast version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

According to reports, Brandi Mallory had just finished teaching a class when she and her colleague challenged each other to a dance-off. She shared the video with her nearly 34,000 Instagram followers and captioned the clip:

“When you appreciate it all…even the jiggle, bc that once was solid FAT…as in DIDNT MOVE WHEN I️ DID….lol!”

Her message seemed to resonate, as the post has over 230,000 views.

“Proud of myself is an understatement! I️ can’t think of any other word in the English dictionary to describe how I️ feel about my life or God’s amazing grace and favor over it!” she concluded.

“I have been posting videos all year long with my sports bra in workout classes,” Brandi tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “I have lost over 175 pounds in total, and I haven’t ever been able to see what I feel, so I decided to always do my workouts shirtless so that I can see something moving and changing as I grow!”

Mallory began her weight loss journey in 2013 on Season 4 of ABC’s reality show Extreme Weight Loss. “I lost 151 pounds in a year!” the makeup artist revealed.

As her journey continues, the dance instructor is sharing each moment with her followers.

“I share the videos because I want to build my own confidence…I’ve always built my confidence from fearfully yet fearlessly moving forward!” she shared. “Once you’ve allowed the entire world access to your life, it’s hard to care! No matter how many videos I post, the vulnerability is always there, but when I see those positive vibes posts pouring out their hearts in my DM….I know that what I’m doing matters! That’s the most humbling part!”

Some comments on the jiggle video include:

“Girl you can MOVE,” one fan commented on the video.

“I respect you so much for this! Such a beautiful strong and powerful woman KEEP UP THE SLAYAGE!!!!” wrote another.

“This is inspiring in itself, be fearless be brave and most of all be you for you keep doing what you do #HopeTheBestForYou,” gushed another.

“Honestly so inspiring and I just want to thank you for helping me through a hard time with my self image,” another follower revealed.

“YOUR CONFIDENCE OMG GIRL YOU GIVE ME LIFE YOUR SO BEAUTIFUL OMGGGGG YOU KILLED THAT DANCE. SO MUCH LOVE FOR YOU.”

Mallory is certainly enjoying the attention and body-positive comments.

“The responses are great!” she beams. Of course, there are always going to be haters, but she doesn’t let them get to her. In fact, she feels bad for them. “Some people will forever just need to find a life!” she says.

“I guarantee that if I were a size 4 we wouldn’t even be having this convo!”