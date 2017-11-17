*Danielle Brooks of “Orange is the New Black” has launched a there-piece capsule collection with plus-size clothing brand Universal Standard.

The actress says her Tria Collection, which features an off-the-shoulder knit dress, overalls and a pleated shirt dress, are inspired by pieces that Brooks believed were missing from the plus-size market.

“It’s crazy to finally have clothes out there that I designed,” said the actress. “That never ever crossed my mind when I was a teenager, shopping at Walmart looking in the men’s section.”

The collabo, the brand’s fourth with an influencer or celebrity, is now available online and priced $110 for the Danielle Shirt Dress, $120 for the Brooks Overalls and $190 for the Dani Sweater Dress.