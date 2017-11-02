*Legendary actor Danny Glover returns to the role of James Washington in the revival of Philip Kan Gotanda‘s play, ‘Yohen.’

Glover originated the role in 1999 at the East West Players ‘ David Henry Hwang Theater, so its sort of a homecoming that the piece is returning there and will run November 1 through November 19.

Washington stars with Tony award winning actress June Angela as Sumi, his Japanese wife, in this dramatic play about an interracial couple who has been married for 37-years but is now struggling with that marriage following the husband’s retirement from the U.S. Army.

Now that James is home practically all the time, life and its many intricacies — love, aging, etc. come into question by the couple.

