*Darius McCrary says he, too, was the victim of sexual misconduct when he was just starting out in Hollywood as a child actor, but he isn’t looking to name names in coming forward.

“I was inappropriately touched by a Hollywood executive, but I’m not gonna tell on nobody,” the actor told TMZ while leaving The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Asked to provide details – How old was he? Did it happen on the “Family Matters” set? – McCrary refused to say more.

Then, appearing to question the motivation of other accusers who coming forward, he explained: “I’m not thirsty. I ain’t gotta tell none of my business because I’m not thirsty.”

Watch below: