*If anything to go by, Child of Promise school situated on the outskirts of Lagos, the previous capital of Nigeria, is a school of standard, with potential, sound education and good atmosphere for the development of a child through his or her educational years at the school.

Child of Promise school is situated on the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Ajah, Lagos and comes under the wings of Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) CRSM Christ the Redeemer’s School’s management which overseas 120 nursery, primary and secondary schools all around Nigeria and internationally as well.

The school is made up of Crèche, Montessori pre-school, Nursery and Primary and focuses on the child’s unique abilities, growth and potential. It provides activities that foster growth socially, emotionally, cognitively and physically. It also engages quality staff with caring, nurturing and supportive attitude and imparts Christian values and leadership. It is a known fact that RCCG’s Ministers and its members hold important positions in Nigeria’s government nationally and locally.

The board of Governor’s of the school is made up of Pastors and a Deaconess. Pastor-in-Charge, Pastor Femi Obaweya has made Child of Promise school part of the Church project in helping develop the human resources of the nation Nigeria and to raise great ambassadors for the nation and the Kingdom of God. The bright colourful premises reminds me of the children’s animal book Elmer the elephant, made up of many colours. Colours and animals are great stimulants for children hence the vibrant and not a dull moment atmosphere all around. It is very well thought out.

It is with this that I was invited from the UK to hold a cartoon workshop and storytelling sessions at the COP school to further enhance the school’s set up with creative skills geared towards a Godly future, to inspire, to excel, to educate, to inform, to believe and to lead.

The Head teacher, Mrs Toyin Ebor was full of excitement about my all day visit, in which she showed me beautiful art works of children produced at the school. She has always made it a point of duty to encourage the children to develop their talent and skills with an art exhibition last March at Terra Kulture, in Victoria Island, Lagos. At COP the children were introduced to a wider artistic horizon using styles and techniques to draw cartoons. It was a first of its kind cartoon workshop at the school and the children were excited to have been part of the workshop program for the day and using cartoons, comic images and picture books to tell and retell stories. Some children are keen to draw comics, paint design and illustrate so this was an opportunity to be part of the session.

I also had a session with the school’s teachers showing other ways of engaging mainstream school children as well as children with special needs and how to identify and meet their needs. There are many talented children at the school and it is not surprising how they have developed their skills with the schools wonderful educational structure. Child of Promise school aims to raise a Godly generation and believes that a character built mainly on its six pillars, namely Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, Citizenship, counts because every child matters. The school uses the British curriculum for language development and has come a long way since its inception in 2004.

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator, Cartoon Tutor and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com