Krab House Ventures’ Art Collector Andrew Ine and his collections

*It was a rewarding experience driving from Lagos Island over Eko bridge to Lagos Mainland, where I paid a visit to Krab House Ventures in Surulere, owned by Art collector Andrew Ine also known as Andy.

Andy is lively as his collections and typical of a collector and expected, he showed me round his gallery in a House full of collected originals/works of art by Masters of Nigerian art, sculptors and painters and new artists in Eric Moore Surulere.

The works of Masters like Bruce Onabrakpeya, David Dale, Muraina Oyelami,Jimoh Buraimoh, Lamidi Fakeye, Twins Seven Seven, Ben Osawe and Tola Wewe to mention a few. Andy also works with over 400 extremely gifted and versatile sculptors and painters.

He states that KHV showcases the works of the masters and upcoming artists in various media of expression. They promote rich Nigerian and African cultural heritage which illustrates Nigeria’s history, tradition, and political consciousness. Works from his gallery have been shipped as far as to the US and South Africa bought and displayed and exhibited in various corners of the world.

KHV celebrates and extolls the virtues of the creativity God has put in man, through brushes, chisels, pens, pencils, oil, wood, bronze, wrought iron, cow bone, metal, brass, beads and much more.

With present up and coming artists, Andy’s thoughts are transformed to capture cultural art forms and real value through the years. Krab House also creates beauty and value for homes and business premises with outstanding works of art, paintings and sculptures. The hall mark of Krab House Ventures over the years is to produce and deliver exceptional quality and durability works in finesse and inspired formats that will last for years. Andy has held exhibitions around the world on all continents except Australia. In his travel with his collections, he has met with Reverend Jesse Jackson, Bishop Desmond Tutu, King Goodwill Buthelezi and two-time leader and former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

By invitation, Andy’s house on the outskirts of Lagos is also a gallery in itself with great works adorning walls externally and internally at his palatial home. Andy deserves recognition for preserving works of the Masters and developing future Masters and helping find a home for them the works.

Andrew Ine can be reached by email – [email protected]

EURweb.com contributor and Comic Artist TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His works are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com