*We don’t have to tell you that 2017 is damn near a wrap. But before it’s completely out the door, get ready for “Equanimity” which is Dave Chappelle’s third comedy special coming exclusively to Netflix.

“The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits” debuted earlier this year.

The two earlier shows were the first concert specials for Chappell in 12 years.

The specials are from Chappelle’s personal vault: Dave Chappelle: “The Age of Spin” was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016, and “Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas,” was recorded at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX in April 2015.

Within each of the two hour-long specials, self-financed by Chappelle and directed by Stan Lathan, the Emmy®-nominated comedian brings his unflinching comedic style, tackling race, class, politics, pop culture, and more.

Well, as we said at the top, “Equanimity” is coming to Netflix. We don’t have a date, but we do have a teaser trailer for you to check out above. It’s Chappelle doing what only he would think of doing.

The crazy man took a scene from the Netflix smash hit show “Stranger Things” and inserted himself at a key moment that is just stupid-hilarious.