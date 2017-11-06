*Cowboy on Cowboy crime took place Sunday night in the NFL when Deion Sanders ripped Tony Romo to shreds live on air.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road, so I got to come at you, man,” Sanders said Sunday on NFL Network’s “GameDay Prime.”

It all started with Romo’s color commentary during the Cowboys’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters missed a tackle, Romo said: “Peters doesn’t want to tackle… He’s really good out there at the corner, [in] off coverage, but tackling? He’s makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes.”

Romo’s clip was played for Sanders on “GameDay Prime,” prompting Primetime to read the former Cowboys quarterback for filth:

Ten years as a starter, 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. Both of work for CBS, I went and shook your hand and said ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year!’ I thought that would be it, but not unless you keep on shooting at me.

Tony, what’s going on, man? I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak [Prescott] says hi! And bye!

Tony, leave me alone, man. I got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions? Nineteen in 2012? Come on, man! You threw to everybody but me!

Tony, come on, man. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one, so stop, leave me alone. I tried to take the high road but I don’t know the address.

Watch below: