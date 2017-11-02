*PBS kicks off its new season of Independent Lens this month with the documentary “Chasing Trane,” a definitive look at boundary-shattering jazz legend John Coltrane, from writer/director John Scheinfeld.

Featuring never-before-seen family home movies, footage of Coltrane and his band in the studio (discovered in a California garage during production of this film), along with hundreds of never-before-seen photographs and rare television appearances from around the world, “Chasing Trane” reveals the critical events, passions, experiences and challenges that shaped his life and his revolutionary sounds.

“The fact that, 50 years after his death, there had never been a definitive film on John Coltrane was reason enough to support Chasing Trane,” said Lois Vossen, Independent Lens executive producer. “What I really appreciate is director John Scheinfeld’s full portrait of Coltrane as a man and a musician. What emerges is a noble person who, in his short life, transformed an art form and left an indelible mark on our culture. As one critic noted, ‘the fact that someone as wholly beautiful as John Coltrane once walked this earth is enough to make you maintain some kind of faith in humanity itself.'”

Coltrane’s story is told by the musicians who worked with him (Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, Reggie Workman), musicians inspired by his creative vision (Common, John Densmore, Wynton Marsalis, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, Kamasi Washington), Coltrane’s children and biographers, and well-known admirers such as President Bill Clinton and Dr. Cornel West.

“Chasing Trane” premieres Monday, Nov. 6, from 10-11:30 PM ET (check local listings) on PBS. Visit the Chasing Trane page on Independent Lens, which features more information about the film. The film will be available for online viewing on the site beginning Nov. 7.

Watch an exclusive clip from the film below, followed by the trailer:

“Chasing Trane” Exclusive Clip from EURweb on Vimeo.