*A day after announcing on Instagram that he was changing his name to Brother Love, Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media to reveal that he was just kidding.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” Diddy, 48, shared in a video Monday evening.

“Due to overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion,” he said. “I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love.”

For the record, he is open to being called by any of his former monikers including Diddy, P. Diddy, Puffy, Puffy Daddy etc. But, he’s also open to being called Love.

“You can call me Love, baby,” he quipped. “But I was only playing.”

Watch below:

I see you can’t play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST