*DJ Envy wants you to know that those racy screenshots floating around the internet depicting an alleged conversation between him and an unnamed woman about anal pleasure are fake,

In the conversation, DJ Envy tells the woman to ‘lick my ass’ and gets excited at the prospect of the woman using her ‘toy’ near his anus.

Envy addressed the controversy, calling the entire incent one big fake scandal.

The Breakfast Club’s Very Own DJ Envy Likes WHAT – Miss Scandal💋 pic.twitter.com/Gz9bnZ5rzD — Miss Scandal 💋 (@iammissscandal) October 26, 2017

“I don’t know where [the messages] came from,” he said. “Whoever it was has been chasing all the reputable blogs, [and] nobody posted it. And I guess they found one that has.”

You can listen to his strap-on denial below. Do you believe him?