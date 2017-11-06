*A reality series surrounding DMX is in the works after the rapper signed a deal with Kingdom Reign Entertainment, reports Variety.

Currently titled “In the Dog House,” the series will feature DMX, who has sold more than 74 million albums worldwide, as he allows viewers an intimate look inside his life, following his recent release from drug rehab, while he works on his new album and attempts to repair his relationship with his 15 children and their mothers.

After multiple stints in jail and a 44-year prison sentence for tax evasion hanging in the balance, it remains to be seen if the unpredictable rapper will have enough time to right his wrongs before he learns his fate.

“I’m just excited to get back out there and show my fans that I’m still a force to be reckoned with in hip hop, and invite them into my vast world of spirituality and growth,” DMX said.

The series will be shopped to networks this month and is produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment, through its deal with ITV America, with DMX executive producing alongside King, reports Variety.

“Although DMX has been a lightning rod of controversy, he’s one of the greatest performers in all of music,” said King. “We’re thrilled to take this ride with him and look forward to helping him tell his story that we feel viewers will be intrigued by and startled to see.”