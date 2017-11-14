*According to a report on AOL.com, there seems to be rabid curiosity about whether or not Malia Obama has a Secret Service detail at Harvard University where she attends school.

According to at least one report from August, Malia will have a Secret Service detail and the move would be an exception to a bill former President Barack Obama himself signed into law more than four years ago.

The legislation restored lifetime Secret Service protection for former presidents, first ladies, and “children of former presidents until they become 16 years of age.”

However, even before the change was made, exceptions were possible. Until 2009, both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton had authorized extended protection for their respective daughters even though they were legal adults and lost their federal coverage.

But Jenna and Barbara Bush and Chelsea Clinton were in a slightly different situation than Malia Obama because they had become college students while their fathers were still in office.

It is unknown if Barack Obama requested extra coverage for his eldest child, but, the Washington Post wrote last year that “for Malia, the decision to delay school one year may mean she will not have to be accompanied by the Secret Service contingent that would be required if she [had begun] college [immediately].”