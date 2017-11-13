*THE CAR: 2017 CHEVROLET TRAX – PREMIER

Chevy has put a fresh coat of paint on this SUV – as a way to make it competitive in the marketplace. Everyone is producing a subcompact or wanting to buy a subcompact.

The field is flooded with about every brand you can think of. But this Trax looks good. It’s stylish, it handles well, is energetic and fun to drive.

Sans for the up-to-date-technology, there is standard equipment – it’s Ok considering the modest price. The cabin’s design is smooth and current.

Chevy, which first introduced the Trax in 2015, has added Apple CarPlay, Android Auto smartphone amalgamation and an additional USB port.

These smartphone app incorporations are new this year – giving navigation responsibilities to your phone’s default app. The LED taillights and the projector headlights are new – as is the grille. This sub-compact, which is offered in LS, LT and Premier trim levels, gets you from Point A to Point B with a quickness. For its size – it has reasonable interior space for its passengers. If you’re under 5’6” – space is probably never an issue in sub-compacts. But for folks like myself who are north of 5’10”, interior space is a priority. This car fits me just fine – thank you!

The cargo space is surprisingly on the low side compared to other crossovers its size and the fuel economy isn’t anything to write home about – but it’s respectable.

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: 4-wheeel tire rotation, 27 point inspection, 3 yr./36,000 miles bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5 yr./60,000 miles powertrain limited warranty, roadside assistance, courtesy transportation, chassis, all wheel drive, engine, ecotec turbo 1.4L VVT, DOHC 4-cylinder, transmission 6-spd automatic, air bags, keyless open and start, remote vehicle start, stabilitrak-stability control system w/traction control, brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, daytime running lamps, rear park assist, tire pressure monitor system, content theft alarm, theft deterrent system, rear vision camera, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, wheels, 18” aluminum, glass, deep-tinted rear window/tailgate, fog lamps, power window with driver express up/down, air conditioning, seatback, front passenger flat fold, aux power outlet – 12 volt, air filter system, USB port (2).

MSRP: $28,790

FUEL ECONOMY: 27/30

THE DRIVE: Recommended!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, LA Stage Times, This Stage, The Compton Herald, LA Watts Times, Black Meetings and Tourism, Los Angeles Sentinel, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Grammy and more. Contact her via: [email protected]