*Former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile claims in her new book that Hillary Clinton surreptitiously took over the DNC before she had won the Democratic primary, actively squeezing out her primary rival Bernie Sanders.

In an excerpt from her new book “Hacks,” published by Politico, Brazile said she promised Sanders that she would get to the bottom of whether Clinton had “rigged the nomination process.” She wrote, “By September 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart.”

Brazile also describes in “Hacks” a fundraising agreement between the Hillary Victory Fund, Hillary for America, and the DNC that specified Hillary would control the “party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised” in exchange for Clinton raising money and investing in the DNC. It was signed long before Clinton became the nominee.

Under normal circumstances, Clinton should not have had control of the party’s funding and strategy until after she was formally chosen as candidate during the summer convention. In the case of the 2016 race, Clinton had control in August 2015 — which was almost a year before the convention.

“The funding arrangement with Hillary For America and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical. If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead. This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity,” Brazile added.

Critics have already pounced on Brazile throwing Clinton under the bus. Mediate’s Caleb Ecarma writes:

The irony in Brazile’s story is that she herself attempted to unethically “rig” the election to help Clinton, as she leaked a CNN debate question to the Democrat candidate while she was a commentator at the network. She also shared potential discussion topics with the Clinton campaign for a CNN town hall — another instance of Brazile’s unethical, above-the-rules behavior to favor the former secretary of state. While Brazile has said she will “forever regret” these actions, her act of shock and disgust in Clinton’s “rig” of the DNC is akin to the pot calling the kettle black.