*Drake is resurrecting one of his favorite TV shows, six years after it was cancelled.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper/actor/producer is teaming with Netflix to revive “Top Boy,” the British crime drama that aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. for two seasons before ending in 2013.

The streaming service, which has global rights to the show’s first two seasons, will premiere its new third season in 2019 as a Netflix original.

Drizzy, who will also executive produce, reportedly caught the original on YouTube and was moved by its depiction of London as both beautiful and malevolent. “That human element drew me in,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix vp originals Cindy Holland also noted that it was Drake’s passion for the series that “drove its resurrection.”

Below, watch the show’s Season 1 trailer from 2011:

The third season picks up as Dushane (original star Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams with Sully (Kane “Kano” Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner, and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile — prison — comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie, the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

“Top Boy’s” original creative team will return, with Ronan Bennett set to pen the script and executive produce via his Easter Partisan banner alongside Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind of Cowboy Films and Yann Demange.

Drake is exec producing alongside his business partner, Adel “Future” Nur, and with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for LeBron James‘ SpringHill Entertainment banner.

“Top Boy” comes as Drake is looking to expand his television (and film) footprint. While details remain slim, Drake is said to be teaming with A24 (Moonlight) in a deal that includes both TV and film; with Anonymous Content (Mr. Robot) for an untitled TV series; and potentially something with Apple, too.

Drake is currently producing documentary feature “The Carter Effect,” about former NBA star Vince Carter, that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.