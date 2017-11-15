*Following his performance at Australia’s Qudos Bank Arena, Drake hit up Sydney’s Marquee nightclub for a post-concert gig and noticed some tomfoolery going on in the crowd.

In the middle of performing “Know Yourself,” the rapper stopped the music and called out a man for harassing women in the audience.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up,” he said into the microphone, as the crowd exploded in cheers. He repeated himself over the noise, saying, “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m going to come out there and f**k your ass up.”

The whole thing was caught on video, which also shows security officers looking through the crowd with flashlights to try to find the man in question.

I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no.🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉 #heropapi #protecterofthepeople #6god #legend #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi A post shared by louisesukari (@louisesukari) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:04am PST

The Australian leg of Drake’s Boy Meets World tour kicked off at the beginning of the month in Auckland, New Zealand, and will wrap on the 20th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.