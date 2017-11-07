*One of the multiple shootings at Boosie Badazz’s concert Friday night (Nov. 3) was captured by a camera drone that flew over the event, and TMZ has obtained the footage.

Two people were reportedly shot during the event at Choppers Den motorcycle club in Gardena, Calif. The victims’ injuries were not life threatening, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that shots rang out around midnight, and law enforcement officers arrived to a chaotic scene where they took a report for assault with a deadly weapon.

The drone video shows concertgoers at the back of Boosie’s show when a man in a blue jacket raises his arm and begins firing. The shots instantly send everyone running. It’s unclear what, if anything, provoked the shooter.

It appears as if someone returned fire, with multiple people appearing to flee the scene with weapons in hand.

There was at least one other shooting during the concert, according to TMZ.

So far, no one’s been arrested.