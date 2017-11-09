*Of course you know that Francis Scott Key wrote the “Star-Spangled Banner” after the Battle of Baltimore in 1814.

But most people probably aren’t even aware of the song’s forgotten third verse, in which Key glories in the suffering and death of black slaves who has the nerve to fight with the British in opposition to their own captivity:

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

With that background in mind, here’s what the California NAACP has to say about the now increasingly controversial anthem.