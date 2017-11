*Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest USDNA collection for his ongoing “Project Rock” collaboration has arrived.

The actor’s line of apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women celebrates the U.S. military service men and women.

Johnson is also the face of the collection, which features a bull motif throughout.

Prices for USDNA, which became available on Thursday (Nov. 9), range from $19 for athletic shorts to $140 for sneakers.

View the entire collection here.