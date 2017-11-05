*The battle between exes Ed Hartwell and Keshia Knight-Pulliam rages on as the former NFL player is now accusing the actress of refusing to allow him to see their young daughter, Ella Grace.

According to The Blast, Hartwell says Pulliam’s actions are “Not only self-centered and uncaring,” and because she is violating their agreed upon custody order he feels she should be held in contempt.

The former “Cosby Show” star fired back, calling his accusation “Yet another fabricated and falsified motion for contempt.” She claims her baby daddy only exercised a one-hour visitation with his daughter twice in September, and missed most of his scheduled visits in August.

She also alleges that Ed missed all of his visits in July and claims he is still in contempt for his child support obligation. Pulliam says Hartwell is making the accusations to mislead the court.

As previously reported, Hartwell filed for divorce in July 2016, one week after Pulliam announced she was pregnant with his child.