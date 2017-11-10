*After two days of teasing new music, Eminem delivered Friday with a new song called “Walk on Water,” featuring a hook by Beyonce.

“I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus/ I walk on water but only when it freezes,” sings Bey to begin the stripped down track with just synthesizer, string section and muted percussion.

Produced by Rick Rubin and co-written with Beyonce and Skylar Grey, who co-wrote Eminem’s hit “Love the Way You Lie,” the lyrics paint a bleak picture of someone trying and failing to meet up to expectations.

“Why are expectations so high?” he begins. “Is it the bar I set, my arms outstretched, but I can’t reach? … I lose my grip like the flying trapeze, into the dark I plummet … “Always in search of the verse I haven’t spit yet, will this step just be another misstep?

The sounds of Eminem scribbling on paper and swearing to himself play in the background.

Later in the song, Em references Big Sean:

“It’s true, I’m a Rubics, a beautiful mess, at times juvenile, yes… a flawed human, I guess/

But I’m doing my best not to ruin your expectations/

And meet ’em/

But first the speeding verse/

Now Big Sean, is he going too fast/

Is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?…

There was a time whem I had the world by the balls eating out of my palm/

Now I’m getting clowned and frowned upon.”

Eminem is set to appear on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 18 as the musical guest along with host Chance the Rapper.

Listen to “Walk on Water” below: