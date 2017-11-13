*Rick Rubin, the producer of Eminem’s new Beyonce-laced track “Walk on Water,” says the song was birthed in part by the rapper’s poor opinion of hip hop’s current obsession with “mumble rap.”

“I could see [Eminem] was frustrated by it,” Rubin said on the debut of new podcast Broken Record, which he co-hosted with Malcolm Gladwell.

The podcast also featured a 9 minute conversation with Eminem to discuss several topics.

In praising the late Tupac Shakur, Shady said, “He always knew the right words to say on the right chords. I studied that so much and he was so genius at doing it. He never said the wrong thing on the wrong chord. Go listen to ‘Dear Mama,’ every bar was so in place where it should be. He was so smart about picking his beats. Tupac always said feel me and you have to feel him and not just hear him.”

The 45-year-old also spoke about the career crossroads he’s currently battling: “When you start out in your career you have a blank canvas, so you can paint anywhere you want. Then your second album comes out and you paint a little more, but by the time you get to your seventh and eighth album there’s nowhere to paint. People are always expecting something different from you.”

Rubin, who recorded “Walk on Water” at his Shangri La Malibu studio, explained how he first brought the track to JAY-Z, who then got his wife to sing the chorus on the Skylar Grey co-written song.

Listen to the Broken Record podcast below: