*“Empire” is taking a production break to work on the final eight episodes of the current fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The break will begin tomorrow, Nov. 8, once filming has completed on episode 409, and is expected to last somewhere between two and three weeks. According to THR the hiatus will give writers time to catch up and plot out the back half of the season, beginning with episode 410.

Luckily for fans, the break won’t impact the show’s on-air schedule. “Empire” usually takes mid-season breaks that last several months after the fall finale.

Season 4’s fall finale is expected to air sometime in December.

While ratings have dipped from the show’s breakout first season, “Empire” continues to rank as the network’s top drama. This current season is also Empire’s first airing an hour earlier, at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays where it serves as a lead-in to Lee Daniels‘ other music drama “Star.”