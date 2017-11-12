*The stars of the critically acclaimed “Queen Sugar“ hit the red carpet, this week, before taping the “Queen Sugar Season Finale Special, Oprah & The Cast,” and talked to EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas about where they like to kick back in New Orleans.

EUR: Do you hang out with other cast members when you’re not on set filming?

Dondre Whitfield: We go to Nick’s house when we’re in Louisiana or folks come over to my place. We’re constantly getting together. We literally set intentions for our self, like what we want to do this season or what do we want to look like. We get together as a cast and say ‘okay this is what we want to accomplish.’

Omar Dorsey: It’s like we’re a family. We might go to Nick (Ashe)’s to watch movies or watch the episode for that week because he has a big movie screen at his apartment. Every Wednesday, we go watch the show over there. And me and Tim (Durrett) go to the casino all the time.

Timon Kyle Durrett: Nick suggested we go go-kart racing and I hadn’t been in a long time and he said, he had never been. But he drove that car like he went to that race track every week. He killed us! So, I had the attitude face. The steering wheel was in my chest and they have adjustable carts but I didn’t learn that until after the third race.

EUR: How would you like to see your character evolve?

Whitfield: I want to see him a little more dirty. No matter how great someone is everyone has flaws because we’re human beings. I want them to show his flaws and show his humanity.

Dorsey: I had a meeting with the writers and we’re talking about how we really have to look at Hollwood’s back-story and see what exactly is going on.

Tina Lifford: Since she doesn’t want to burden other people with her illness because that’s not her role. She is going to have to learn to be okay with needing help, asking for help and being honest about what is going on…

“Queen Sugar Season Finale Special, Oprah & The Cast,” airs on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:30p ET/PT on OWN, immediately following a 90-minute extended season two finale episode of “Queen Sugar” at 9 p.m. ET/PT.