*“This Land,” written by Evangeline Ordaz and presented by Company of Angels, Los Angeles’ oldest professional theater, at their new home, a converted warehouse in East Los Angeles, chronicles the story of four California families with roots in different parts of the world, who all lay claim to the same land.

The family’s history of settling in what is now Watts, California, is shown over a span of 150 years, beginning in 1843, in Rancho La Tajauta, where the Spanish co-existed with the Indian Village Tejaawta in a vast expanse of chaparral.

“This Land” depicts the struggle over land, the changes in the demographics as well as the fear and prejudice that comes with change. Los Angeles’ African-American, Latino, Anglo and Native American communities are all represented by characters in the play since all have laid claim to the land over time.

Prior to writing “This Land,” Ms. Ordaz did her homework. She interviewed African-American Southern transplants, Latinos, Los Angeles’ native Tongva (Native American tribe) descendants as well as African-Americans and Latinos currently living in South Los Angeles. Some of the characters in the play are based on people who were interviewed.

The cast, most of whom played multiple roles, includes Richard Azurdia (Tomas/Fidel), Niketa Calame (Leslie/Mel/Pepe), Ian Alda (Dalton/James/Patrick), LeShay Tomlinson Boyce (Leola/Sharon), Jeff Torres (Enrique/Ricardo), Cheryl Umana (Toya/Della) and Johanna McKay (Maeve).

While all the performers were good, I was particularly impressed with Cheryl Umana, Niketa Calame and LeShay Tomlinson Boyce.

Cheryl Umana, a UCLA graduate, played the parts of Toya and Della. She was very convincing as both a Native American woman angered at having her land taken away and also as being resigned to her fate.

Niketa Calame played Leslie Parker, Mel Miller and Pepe, a Buffalo Soldier; yep, a man. She gets props on the strength of playing a man, although she also played a teenager as well as a 20 something year old.

LeShay Tomlinson Boyce who played Leola Parker, excuse me, Mrs. Parker and Sharon Curtis, appeared to be the most seasoned actress. Her characters were diametrically opposed to each other. Mrs. Parker was a mild mannered Southern transplant who was happy to be in her new home, while Sharon was more of an outspoken prejudiced type. Ms. Boyce’s theatrical reach was very evident.

Although “This Land” is an excellent story and one that needs to be told, because of all the intricacies, the time span and the actors playing multiple parts, it was difficult to follow at times. I struggled determining when it was Enrique versus Ricardo, Dalton versus James versus Patrick, Toya versus Della, Leslie versus Mel and/or Tomas versus Fidel. The back and forth with the time period didn’t quite work for me. I would have rather the story been told in the order things happened.

“This land” will be playing until November 13 and is worth seeing, especially if you go on a Monday, which is pay what you can day. For tickets, go to https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/979621.

About Company of Angels: Company of Angels was formed in 1959 by a group of television and film stars that included Richard Chamberlain (“Shogun” and “Thornbirds”), Leonard Nimoy (“Star Trek”) and Vic Morrow (“Combat”); however, currently the group is primarily Latino. The Company’s mission is to provide a space for the voices and audiences neglected by the major regional theaters. They produce original work and engage residents from low-income communities, such as skid row, to develop original pieces for the theater.

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]