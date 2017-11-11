*According to a pissed off OJ Simpson, the media (including us) needs to do what Donald Trump would NEVER do: apologize for a recent report of him being banned from a Las Vegas for acting stupid/acting a fool.

Well, after watching a video of him tell his side of the story, we tend to believe him and we apologize OJ for saying you got banned from the hotel for “acting stupid.” Specifically, in an earlier story, we reported that Simpson was banned from the Cosmopolitan hotel in Vegas for life after getting drunk at a bar and being belligerent to hotel staff.

Simpson is challenging the story that was first reported by TMZ … that he was at the Clique bar at around midnight Wednesday when he drunkenly started arguments with hotel staff, who called security after glasses broke. Security escorted Simpson out of the building where he is now persona non grata.

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

Simpson was leaving his lawyer’s office Friday when he bristled at the story, saying it was totally untrue. He claims nothing happened, but can’t explain why the hotel would have banned him for life.

As far as the ban is concerned, Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, has confirmed it. He told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday. He also denied that Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent while at the Las Vegas Strip property.

LaVergne says Simpson was not given a reason for the ban. He says Simpson contacted his parole officer Thursday and underwent drug and alcohol tests, which were negative.

Meanwhile, the Cosmopolitan Hotel in a statement says it does not comment on it guests.

Hmm, it’s obvious they just don’t want him on their property. Period.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the welcome mat for The Juice will start being removed by other major casinos, too.